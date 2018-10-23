I see in the Oct. 18 Post and Courier that both Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster are in favor of us consumers pouring another $48 billion-plus into the MOX project, an ill-conceived and poorly executed monster that is pretty much in line with the abandoned nuclear power plant we consumers have been paying for.
The notion for MOX is the same as the nuclear plan: We pay to build a plant, and the stockholders reap the profits. Finally, we are doing something about the power plant; let’s let MOX die the death it so richly deserves — a decision supported by the last two administrations, one from each party.
Sue Flaster
Chapel Street
Charleston