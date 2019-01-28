Psychologist Robert Solley, in his March 30, 2017, article for Mission.org, “Emotion vs. Reason,” goes a long way in explaining the gridlock in our system of governance.
The Democratic Party is more appealing to individuals who are more emotionally driven, whereas the Republican Party attracts those who are inclined to be more rational.
The two parties therefore approach solving national problems from opposing perspectives. Democrats are good at finding and defining social problems. Republicans are problem solvers who get satisfaction from intellectual coherence and resolution.
Solley states, “... what helps here is understanding that you have different styles, that neither is right or wrong, and you can find ways to bridge a little bit.”
Since adamant positions have been taken by those who elected Trump president and those who would destroy him and his administration, it is essential for independents to actively support those who they deem have the nation’s best interest in hand.
