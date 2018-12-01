I just celebrated my birthday. I was born in 1938. Check the math.
My joy as a senior citizen is that God has us here to help folks of all colors and religions.
Recently, as a volunteer at James Island Outreach, I had a heartwarming experience. A lady was willing to give two people a free ride because they had no transportation. These two people had disabilities and could not drive. The lady herself had a disability.
I became emotional and hugged her and gave her a small financial blessing. She hugged me back.
With tears in her eyes she told me “this is what I wanted to do.” She gave the money back and said, “someone else needs this.” She was right. A man who couldn’t walk got the money and all were happy.
If you want joy, peace and good health, start giving to others. It works.
Please pray for America.
Jack Cranwell
Gin House Court
Charleston