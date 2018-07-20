Letter: Embarrassing 1 hr ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week How disrespectful for a U.S. news reporter to confront President Trump about Russian meddling in front of Russian President Putin recently.Is the media that desperate to embarrass this great nation?Robert L. MinterMimosa StreetNorth Charleston Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. loading...