The Public Service Commission’s public meeting Monday night in North Charleston about the abandonment of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant put on full display passionate feelings that have been brought forward by this economic disaster. They may have simmered for lifetimes as people have seen their interests too often sacrificed to those of wealth and political influence.
Rising utility costs are important, but the underlying abuse of power also has deeply touched our community. It is indeed, as Thad Moore’s Oct. 15 Post and Courier article notes, a “miserable” situation.
The League of Women Voters has been concerned about the issues surrounding the failed V.C. Summer project since 2015.
The League has sought, and continues to seek, long-term legislative solutions for regulatory deficiencies exposed by this case that unduly favor utilities.
Although our organization is not an intervenor at the Public Service Commission, the League is very concerned about what is now before the PSC, specifically who pays the costs of the V.C. Summer plant.
We are first concerned that the rates assessed to pay for V. C. Summer were granted under the Base Load Review Act, which we believe to be unconstitutional. Our state constitution permits regulation of utilities “in the public interest.”
As economist Holley Ulbrich pointed out in testimony filed with the PSC, transferring risk from shareholders to ratepayers would be expected to lead to excessive risk-taking by the company.
And SCANA did what economists would have predicted. The SCANA board and executives took risks with ratepayer funds that they would never have taken on behalf of shareholders. The incentive was especially strong because the utility was compensated as a percentage of costs.
The higher the cost, the higher the profit. Profits, and executive compensation, soared. The important constitutional issue that both permitted and encouraged this behavior is before the courts and will doubtless be resolved there.
No matter how the courts rule, we do not believe that SCANA is entitled to recover what they ask. Only by failing to disclose to state regulators the true state of the project was SCANA able to sustain this highly profitable enterprise through August 2017, long after the evidence pointing toward failure had become compelling. SCANA intentionally misled decision-makers and should not profit from that.
We hope the courts agree that the BLRA was not constitutional. If not, however, we hope that SCANA will be allowed to charge ratepayers only those costs that preceded evidence of project failure and SCANA’s failure to disclose that evidence to regulators.
A proposal from the Office of Regulatory Staff would roll back rate increases to only those before March 12, 2015, when intentional misrepresentation of the project became known.
It is possible that evidence will emerge that deception began earlier, in which case earlier costs should also be considered.
This is not just an economic issue, but one of fairness and justice for South Carolina’s citizens.
Christe McCoy-Lawrence
Co-President, League of Women Voters of South Carolina
Marie Vandivort
Director of Natural Resources
League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area
