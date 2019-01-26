The author of the Jan. 16 letter “Ask Hamilton” states that “the latest presidential election shows how miserable the Electoral College fails to achieve” Hamilton’s goal to “oppose cabal, intrigue, and corruption.” President Donald Trump was and, in many cases, still is opposed by many in the Republican establishment.
Hillary Clinton won all 15 states in the northeast and on the West Coast but only five states in the interior. Over half of the population lives in nine states and, with the exception of Texas, Clinton either won or split the vote in five of the six most populous states.
Without the Electoral College, presidential candidates likely wouldn’t bother to campaign in flyover states.
Because only 58 percent of eligible voters participated in the 2016 election, Clinton received votes from 28 percent of eligible voters, and Trump received 27 percent — hardly an endorsement for either candidate. Most of the population lives in cities and lead different lives and have different problems than those who live in flyover states.
The Electoral College gives voice to both rural and urban America.
Philip Holberton
Pawleys Island