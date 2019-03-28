I read Jonah Goldberg’s March 23 piece on the Electoral College and then read it again. He made no more sense the second time than he did the first.
Mr. Goldberg cites Elaine Kamarck of the Brookings Institution, who says, “America is the only advanced democracy that has decided to strip its political parties of the power to select their own candidates.”
What do Mr. Goldberg and Ms. Kamarck think the primaries and the national conventions do?
Mr. Goldberg then goes on to say that an election in which only the popular vote would count would “risk interminable recounts and voter fraud” and that “a single national tally would be a nightmare logistically.”
What does Mr. Goldberg think happens under the current system? We already carefully tally up the popular vote in every state and have recounts when necessary. The same risks of voter fraud (which are infinitesimal in any case) would exist no matter what electoral process is used.
I believe the Electoral College should remain in place because it forces candidates to strategize on a national basis in order to get at least 270 votes to win the presidency.
But Mr. Goldberg’s discussion of the matter is absurd and full of inconsistencies and fantasies.
Steven Morris
Oconee Loop
Mount Pleasant