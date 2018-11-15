Thank heavens the election is over, but no call asking which candidate I would vote for in the 1st Congressional District election in 2020.
In reading articles in the Nov. 11 Post and Courier, it was said a congressman is expected to make hours of calls daily to raise funds for his or her next campaign.
The Democratic and Republican parties are so concerned about their people being elected and spending gross amounts of money. What’s next? The money these two “corporate headquarters” (for lack of a better term) spent on getting their candidates elected could be better spent aiding our country by investing the money in things that help our citizens, like infrastructure, homelessness, education, etc. Working together would be a great goal.
Why don’t we have the following:
1) Term limits.
2) A cap on spending in primaries.
3) Eliminate “companies” and “lobbyists” from donating big money.
4) Levy fines for rude, ugly language.
5) While we are cleaning house, we could tie congressional retirement salaries to those of the military.
The election was a big disappointment because of the behavior of many candidates. Civility seems a thing of the past. God help us if this continues to escalate.
Nancy Lovelace
S. Basilica Avenue
Hanahan