Another nail was just driven into the coffin of anyone trying to break the stranglehold incumbents have over others trying to enter the election process.
I like Joe Riley and Glenn McConnell very much, but it would be political suicide to run against a person who has parks and highways named after them. Their endorsement usually guarantees an edge needed to overcome opponents in any race.
There are plenty of names to choose from when it comes to naming new schools, roads and libraries without naming them after living politicians. Please stop this practice so that anyone who chooses to enter a political race can do so with a fair start.
In NASCAR, it’s called drafting, and it isn’t fair to the other driver.
Thank you, Glenn, and no thanks, Joe.
Merrill D. Ridgway
McRoy Street
North Charleston