It’s hard to understand how any reasonably patriotic citizen could accept President Trump’s “trusting” relationship with Putin. U.S. intelligence services have confirmed that Russians interfered in the 2016 election. Even the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that the Russian government tried to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton by meddling in the 2016 election. His own Justice Department just last week named and indicted 12 Russian army hackers.
But Trump can’t accept it and accepts Putin’s denial. (The very same guy who denied invading the Ukraine.) Weird? Not really. If Trump admits that the Russians interfered in the presidential election, he would be undermining the legitimacy of his victory in 2016, a concept that his ego cannot accept. America First? Not if it interferes with “Trump First.”
