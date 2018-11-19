To The Post and Courier and in particular Brian Hicks: The election is over. Your candidate won. To continue to malign and belittle Katie Arrington is like pouring salt in an open wound. Not a very attractive quality, even for people like you.
To those of you who stole Katie Arrington signs at Mount Pleasant Town Hall and the police station: What were you thinking? There are cameras everywhere. You were caught committing a crime on video. Do you have no respect for other people’s property? Would you call yourselves a fine example of your party?
To Mark Sanford: Take your ego and go someplace else to prove your masculinity. Go find another trail to hike. And take the sign stealers with you.
To those of you who waved at me with only one finger and told me to go do some odd things to myself as I campaigned on Rifle Range Road: Is that the way your mama raised you? Not too classy, y’all.
Christine Bosworth
Hidden Lakes Drive
Mount Pleasant