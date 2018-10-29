On Nov. 6, we will elect a new Register of Deeds for Charleston County.
What is the Register of Deeds, and why is this important? This office is the repository for all property-related records. All deeds, mortgages, plats and various other property-related documents are recorded and filed with this office. Proper record keeping and filing of these documents is essential to protect property ownership.
Only one of the two candidates, has years of experience in working with and using the Register of Deeds office. Tom Hartnett is a Realtor and appraiser and has been a regular user of the office for more than a decade. He will be able to run the office efficiently and make improvements where needed.
Experience does matter for proper record keeping. Tom Hartnett is the most qualified candidate. Please join me and other property owners and Realtors and vote for Tom Hartnett as Charleston County’s next Register of Deeds.
Maraide Sullivan
Maritime Forest Drive
Johns Island