Charleston Coalition For Kids is a group of parents, leaders and organizations who expect more from our Charleston County School Board and the governance of the district’s $1 billion overall annual budget. Our founding members are a diverse range of community members including teachers, parents, faith leaders and concerned business leaders.
We believe that the status quo is unacceptable: Only 20 percent of African American third-graders are reading on grade level, and 38 percent of all Charleston County eighth-graders are proficient in math. More than 10,000 students attend a school that is failing to educate the majority of its students at or above grade level.
Voting in school board elections is among the most important ways you can change this. We have 50,000 students and more than 80 schools that rely on the Charleston County School Board.
If you attend a board meeting, you won’t hear much conversation about student outcomes or providing equal opportunities to all students.
The dysfunction on the school board is evident to anyone paying attention: Small-minded turf wars, arbitrary decision-making driven by the self-interests of board members, painfully protracted board meetings characterized by in-fighting, and micromanagement of the district with an absence of focus on student outcomes.
We do not place blame at the feet of any one person or group, but we should expect strategic leadership from the school board. Its actions should empower teachers and principals, set bold priorities for improvement, make courageous decisions and ensure the superintendent is meeting ambitious annual goals.
Last spring, more than 12,000 applications were submitted in a lottery for access to quality public schools in Charleston County. Disappointed with his rejections from all choice schools, Ke’Veon Ford, a fifth-grade student at E.B. Ellington Elementary, told the school board his entire class had been denied a chance to attend a different middle school. Why wouldn’t changing these odds be the school board’s most pressing agenda item?
Recently, a letter to the editor called into question the values and motives of Charleston Coalition For Kids. It questioned our partnership with parent advocates in Charleston RISE and my background as executive director of Teach For America-South Carolina. We proudly stand alongside any person or organization who expects more from our school board, and make no apologies in calling for change.
There are big challenges that our leaders must meet head-on.
Families are seeking high-quality public school options for their children. Talented educators, students and families believe that much more is possible.
The economy is changing faster than at any other moment in our lifetimes and will leave behind those individuals who do not develop the skills to compete.
Boeing, Volvo and tech sector leaders who have joined Coalition For Kids know that students growing up in the shadow of these companies will not have jobs there unless we make real changes.
Charleston has its own assets to build on and painful historical legacies to address. Yet we can learn from Indianapolis, where empowered teachers and principals apply to innovation zones and have autonomy over budgets and curricula.
We can see how Denver has created a system where 83 percent of families have access to public schools they choose, and the number of African American high school graduates has doubled. We can listen to Baton Rouge community leaders, who have created a framework to engage parents in the approval of new school options.
We must come together to focus on the powerful lever we control: our vote for school board members. Join the Charleston Coalition For Kids to become educated about issues and candidates.
We must elect a qualified school board focused on building a 21st-century school system for the decades ahead.
We know change is possible, but not without you. Join us at www.chskids.org to stay updated and get involved.
Josh Bell
Executive Director
Charleston Coalition for Kids
Norview Drive
Charleston