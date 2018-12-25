“Churches take heed against flu germs”, December 16th, was sobering. It clearly expressed the caution and fear within our churches, among our pastors, and parishioners in the Holy City and beyond in regards to spreading illness with both the sacrament of communion and human touch. It is a disheartening commentary on many levels.
Perhaps they forgot that “Fear not” is mentioned eighty times in the Bible. Perhaps they forgot that Jesus healed the sick twenty-six times in the Bible. Perhaps they forgot that mercy is mentioned over two hundred times in the Bible.
Especially now, in the season when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. Have Christians forgotten that Jesus was born in a manger, not a sterile, clean hospital? Not even welcomed at the Inn. And in the view of Christianity – the one who came for our salvation, the Master Physician of our souls and bodies, who is commemorated with the sacrament of communion that many believe to be the blood and body of Christ, whose birth and resurrection we celebrate, yes, this Jesus, this is why we must protect ourselves from the communion chalice and not touch each other? How is it possible to preach the glory of God and instill fear?
As a Greek-Orthodox Christian, I have taken communion my whole life, both here and at churches overseas, from a shared chalice and shared spoon, without any fear, and without contracting any illness. If a thousand people communed before me, in fact, if a whole hospital of patients communed before me, I would still take communion. What has happened to us? Right now, in the Middle East, Christians are being martyred for their faith. Martyred for not denying their faith. I attended a prayer vigil for these persecuted Christians at St. Michael’s Church on Broad Street in Charleston. Right now, in all corners of the world, those of all faith traditions, are serving the poorest of the poor and those with illness and disease. And here we are - having discussion about “elbow bumping” each other in our churches. Where is our faith and human compassion? If this article wasn’t presented as serious, I would think it a farce.
Here's a bit of history. Christianity is dangerous. Its dangerous to stand against injustice. To have faith. To walk the walk. To not only read scripture but to live scripture. To risk being misunderstood, criticized, shunned, ostracized, and even persecuted for one’s faith. Its dangerous to stand for the poor, the hungry, the homeless, and the imprisoned. To stand for those in pain, and the dying. Those with addictions. Its dangerous because as soon as you do, you will be questioned and given a hundred excuses not to care or act. Simply, having mercy is dangerous.
Christianity asks us to be uncomfortable, to grow, to surrender and trust God, and at its core, to be burned, remolded, and transformed in the furnace of Light, so that we too can be light bearers. Decades ago, another man who we remember, walked arm in arm down the streets of this nation, and in Charleston, South Carolina. He was on fire, unafraid of touching anyone. Unafraid of the dangers that might befall him, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I wonder what this pastor’s thoughts would be on the advice of Charleston clergy telling parishioners to stay home if they had a cold or flu or to “elbow bump” instead of hugging and kissing your neighbor?
Sadly, however, this is all reflective of a much deeper problem and wound that has befallen us, as evidenced in the article. This is much bigger than concerning oneself about taking precautions for the flu and cold season, in fact, this is only a surface ripple of a tsunami. The real issue – the dimming of our light. Where has our fire gone?
Instead of accepting fear and promoting fear, stand and use this as an opportunity to have discussion about the depth of our faith and truth to our convictions. Let’s empower each other to be courageous. To burn more not less. Yes, it is dangerous to be on fire. But, it is even more dangerous to be lukewarm.
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston