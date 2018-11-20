In the 40 years I’ve lived in Charleston, The Post and Courier has periodically published a series of articles describing the abysmal state of public education, most recently the special report called “Minimally Adequate.”
There’s something about this latest series that puzzles me. Why did The Post and Courier endorse Gov. Henry McMaster for a four-year term when he has done zero to improve public education during the two years he’s served?
Even worse, McMaster’s stated goal is to lower taxes, yielding less money for public schools. Gov. McMaster’s political opponent, Sen. James Smith, repeatedly promised that improving public education would be one of his primary goals if elected.
