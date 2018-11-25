I have read the first two stories in your series on education shortfalls in South Carolina. The reporting about the need to educate all South Carolinians so they are employable in today’s workforce and/or able to enroll in colleges or technical schools is spot-on. To me, this means improving the quality and equality of education throughout the state and demanding that students apply themselves. A great goal.
That you suggest, in the second installment, that blacks are set up to fail because they do not have white students among them is not only racially demeaning and elitist but classically racist.
There are areas of the state that are majority black, as I suspect you know, and labeling this as segregation is questionable. Laying guilt on white students for this long-standing state of affairs that will probably not change soon is disingenuous and ineffectual.
What The Post and Courier needs to do is offer more practical approaches that emphasize improving education and equality with emphasis on student achievement.
Chuck Freas
Starboard Court
Summerville