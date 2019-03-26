Some South Carolinians may be aware that the latest version of the South Carolina public education reform bill eliminates American history/social studies assessments in the fifth and seventh grades.
It has passed the House and is pending in the Senate. Additionally, the requirement that all students pass a high school American history course has also been eliminated. There were some good intentions behind the bill, but the consequences are dire.
The key section of the House bill, which eliminates assessments in social studies and eliminates passing a U.S. history class as a graduation requirement, has passed.
Contact your state senator to stress the importance of historical literacy and ask him or her to vote to keep the history assessments and the high school history requirement.
The Senate version of the bill also eliminates assessments in social studies but does not eliminate the U.S. history graduation requirement.
Our students cannot be expected to become responsible citizens if they are not given a sound basis for understanding the world-changing ideals and principles upon which this nation was founded. Knowing our history generates not only a sense of identity that unifies Americans but also creates a desire to become good, responsively involved citizens. Achieving this should be given more time and support in our schools, rather than less.
Jane Jilich
Bull Street
Charleston