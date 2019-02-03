In Abbeville v. South Carolina, the state Supreme Court determined the Legislature did not know how to provide a minimally adequate education for the Abbeville School District plaintiffs. Conclusion: We cannot depend on the Legislature to reform S.C. education.
Increasing education funding alone has never been able to provide a minimally adequate education for all children. The state’s education model is not designed to educate under-resourced children. It can only educate well-supported children.
Making education funding more equitable is a valid goal, but will not have a positive impact on the status quo for under-resourced children.
Education is not that complex if we apply education best practices. Students must read proficiently at grade level at the end of third grade based on nationally recognized MAP Reading standards. Students in 33 of 49 elementary schools do not achieve the nationally recognized third-grade reading benchmark.
Meeting Street Schools’ preschool education model is specifically designed to educate under-resourced children and can educate under-resourced children to the same academic competency level as well-supported children after fifth grade.
The Charleston County School District should develop a master plan to scale up the proven MSS model for elementary schools with high percentages of under-resourced children.
