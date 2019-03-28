Reading that the S.C. House of Representatives had overwhelmingly passed a public education reform bill and sent it to the Senate for deliberation, I began to wonder, what’s the rush? In one legislative session (five months), an education reform bill is hatched with the catch phrase, “It will be a work in progress.” That’s essentially admitting this reform bill will be flawed from its inception.
It’s obvious that the S.C. House was acting out of desperation and hurried the legislative process for education reform. But four House members realized the folly of voting on a reform bill without giving ample time to completely think things through. Reps. Jonathon Hill, Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Wendy Brawley and John King opposed the bill.
It’s impractical to believe that House members could come up with a well-conceived reform bill this legislative session. Hopefully, the S.C. Senate will see that education reform calls for great patience before voting on any measure.
If reform does not clearly plot a path toward the objective of achieving “higher levels” of academic achievement, then the process must be given more time for reflection and deliberation. Bad decisions made haphazardly will undoubtedly have negative consequences for students.
It’s time for state legislators to get over the emotional shock of The Post and Courier’s “Minimally Adequate” report and take time to think rationally about structuring a public school system that fosters and maintains educational reliability.
LaKarr Cooper
Hope Harbor Drive
Greelyville