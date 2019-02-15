We’ve seen this movie before. More testing to show which students in which schools can memorize the most facts isn’t going to change the ending.
According to some business leaders and education experts, 21st-century high school graduates need to show reasonable competency at least in:
■ critical thinking and problem solving;
■ logically analyzing information;
■ effective oral and written communication;
■ agility and adaptability to changing situations;
■ taking initiative and working in teams;
■ and demonstrating curiosity and imagination.
For decades, business leaders across the spectrum have said these skill sets are needed to be globally competitive whether one goes on to “Rocket Science College” or takes up the heating and air conditioning trade. And don’t think employers don’t have issues with the skill sets college graduates show up with.
The old school way of educating (and boring) kids to death is putting us between 10th and 20th in the world. What we are doing evidently isn’t cutting it. We have fallen squarely behind the real-world “prepared for college or work life” power curve.
Over the past 20 years, other states have tried to “wagon train” public education reforms only to fail to make it across the mountains — the mountains being federal, state and local government red tape, dumbed-down mandates like No Child Left Behind, frequent standardized multiple-choice progress tests measuring fluff, as well as meddling by administrators, school boards, teachers unions and, yes, even parents. The Legislature can’t enact a valley or a clear path through mountains like these. All it can do is throw money at the noise. It’s what legislatures do. Don’t expect much more.
Ask a random teacher if he or she integrates critical thinking into daily lessons and you might see someone suddenly staring at their shoes. Regardless if they can or can’t, there isn’t enough time except for practicing and coaching for standardized true-or-false and multiple choice tests that determine whether you work in a “minimally adequate” school, while keeping student rankings behind much of the rest of the world.
If the Legislature’s solution is just more mandates and higher teacher pay to teach to the tests du jour, then this movie is never going to the archives. It will be playing again in a state near you. Back by popular demand.
