Thank you for publishing the article in the July 23 Post and Courier about the comprehensive education that is provided by Planned Parenthood.
The mission of “Planned Parenthood is Every Child a Wanted Child.”
And to this end — from education, outreach to those in need, to providing family planning medical services — it is important to understand and support these goals.
As a former executive director of Planned Parenthood in Lexington, Kentucky, it is disturbing when the governor of South Carolina misleads the public about funding for basic reproductive health services that are provided by clinics.
Janice H. O’Loughlin
Marvin Avenue
Charleston