Thanks to the South Carolina Education Lottery and the $1.5 billion Mega Millions winner, the state will get a $61 million windfall.
Now that the Simpsonville winner has come forward and the state will receive its $61 million, our lawmakers have decided all taxpayers should get a $50 rebate.
This illustrates why South Carolina is near the bottom when it comes to education.
Our lawmakers have obviously forgotten that it is an education lottery. Instead of $50 rebates, maybe they should use it for education. Isn’t that at the top of the governor’s agenda?
Here’s a novel idea: Why not give a stipend to teachers who have been paying for supplies? Darius Rucker and Hootie & the Blowfish deserve a statue on the USC campus for the work they have done to help those teachers.
Unfortunately, our politicians will do what is politically expedient rather than what makes sense. It’s sad.
Randy Guy
