I am happy to see the all the discussion and focus on education lately. It appears we are headed toward major reforms.
I am concerned, however, that some basics could be lost in all the excitement.
Too many of our kids are not learning to read. Depending on who you listen to, Burke High School has 30-40 percent or more students entering ninth grade at the fourth-grade reading level or lower. Even Wando High has about 12 percent of students in this incredibly bad situation.
Can you imagine a high school teacher trying to teach a class where a third of the students struggle to read?
What happens to these students? Assuming the goal is to keep them in a seat until the system can claim credit for another high school graduate, we then unleash them on the world.
Who is responsible for this mess? I see nothing in the paper other than worn-out excuses: “They are hungry; they have only one parent.”
We have lost generations of young people to this problem.
With additional staff, will anyone be held accountable? Why is no one accountable now?
Who will be responsible for fixing this mess? “Everyone” isn’t the answer. It’s unlikely the educators with doctorates who got and keep us here will fix anything or be held accountable, but they will happily make a career of trying.
South Carolina ranks among the bottom states in education, and the United States ranks toward the bottom of industrialized nations. We have this abysmal ranking even though only one country in the world spends more money per pupil. Obviously, money isn’t the answer for improving education, although more money for teachers would be good.
There are two critical elements in this problem: We must start teaching all kids to read (no excuses); and someone must be held accountable for our failures, and it should not be the lowest person on the totem pole but the highest, the teacher.
