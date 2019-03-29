We wish to commend the latest version of the pending S.C. Senate Education Bill, which retains the important requirement of passing one U.S. history class for high school graduation. In addition, we hope that the senators will restore American History/Social Studies assessments for fifth and seventh-graders in our public schools.
While providing young people with enhancements to “career readiness,” the state curriculum should also be preparing them to be “engaged citizens.” This should never be an either/or proposition. Historical literacy and an understanding of the principles on which our republic was founded unifies us as Americans, regardless of region or background.
According to the recent Winthrop Poll, education is considered the most important problem facing South Carolina today. It is incumbent on us to provide the students in our state with the tools necessary to become responsible citizens as well as successful in the workplace.
