Most recently, I’ve lived in Halifax County, N.C., Goose Creek, downtown Charleston and Walterboro and voted in every one of those areas. I’ve also been a poll worker. I never saw evidence of potential fraud except in rural North Carolina where poll workers walked outside and leaned into the cars of voters who supposedly could not make it into the building. It was a very casual situation in a tiny town.
Many poll workers take their jobs seriously, but I don’t know what the requirements are outside of a few hours of training. In general and in my experience, many poll workers have been disinterested, lacked fundamental reading and writing skills, computer or office machine skills and qualified by “fogging a mirror.”
Southern states have failed all their citizens with poor educations for a long time, and you see the results coming back every day.
Cashiers who can’t count if the machine doesn’t do it for them, wait staff who can’t write an order. And, yesterday in a McDonald’s, I asked for an espresso and the order taker didn’t know what that was even though it was pictured on her register.
Let’s forget about Russian hackers and get these people a basic education. Parents should be demanding it. But as one woman told me, “I don’t have much of an education and am working and raising my granddaughter. I can’t even help her with her homework.”
