Thank goodness for the Oct. 28 letter titled “Economic alchemy.” For some time, I thought I was alone with my concerns about our government’s blatant fiscal irresponsibility. No one seems to be concerned that the federal government is spending our way into economic oblivion. Where are all the economists? What happened to the “deficit hawks”? Where are the conservatives?
As a result of the latest unfunded tax cut, together with increases in defense spending, the federal government’s annual deficit is expected to hit $1 trillion in the next financial year. The accumulated deficit (the national debt) is expected to top $22 trillion, equal to about 110 percent of the GDP. (Just in case the reader does not realize, a “trillion” is 1,000 billion or a 1,000,000 million). The interest on the debt next financial year is expected to exceed the total we spend on defense.
For the time being, the United States is able to get away with spending 25 percent more than its tax revenue because foreigners like to hold their cash in U.S. bonds. At present, about 30 percent of our national debt is held by other countries. China owns about $1.3 trillion. Once that changes, we will be reduced to begging for a bailout like Greece or Venezuela.
Earlier this month, the financial markets were roiled as a result of a 0.23 percent increase in bond yields, less than ¼ percent. No one really knows the reason for this “bump” in yields, but the most likely cause was the Treasury needed to increase the supply of bonds to satisfy the growing deficit. Just imagine the damage the Chinese could inflict on us without firing a shot by dumping a few hundred extra billion into the market. Why are we this stupid?
Robert Blackman
