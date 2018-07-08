Columnist Peter Morici calls himself an economist (“Trump gifts America a stronger economy,’’ July 3) and seems mystified that some “politically biased” economists are less impressed with our current deficit-driven economy. I suggest he go back to economics 101 and relearn some economic basics.
Any tin-pot government can create a bubble economy with deficit spending, and they inevitably end badly. Have we already forgotten how George W. Bush squandered the healthy economy he inherited from the Clinton administration in 2001? Like a good “New Republican” he slashed taxes without cutting expenditure, and the resulting crash in 2007 destroyed more jobs and manufacturing than even the Chinese could have managed.
And there is another problem. ln 2018 the U.S. government will have to borrow almost 20 percent of the $4.4 trillion it spends. Can you imagine a family that puts 20 percent of its expenses on a credit card, year after year? The federal debt is already over $22 trillion. For now, the U.S. can borrow more money because the world sees the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency, a bit like gold. But that will not go on forever. Even this “credit card” has its ultimate limit. And the U.S. “banana republic” may never recover from that crash.
Robert O. Blackman
Yacht Harbor Court
lsle of Palms