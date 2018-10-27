The newly announced 3.7 percent U.S. unemployment rate is being compared to the low rates of 1969, the last time it was this low. There are lessons to be found in this comparison.
In both 1968-69 and 2017-18 we see good GDP growth and lower-than-average unemployment rates. But only in the 1968-69 period did our federal government take into account the country’s long-term fiscal obligations.
When the federal deficit increased sharply in 1968, our president and Congress gave high priority to addressing the issue of mounting debt. President Lyndon Johnson proposed a surtax to increase revenue. Congressional leaders made their approval of his tax increase conditional on a decrease in spending.
The two branches reached a compromise and passed the Revenue and Expenditure Control Act of June 1968. It combined a 10 percent cut in discretionary spending with a 10 percent surtax on individual and corporate income taxes. The result was a balanced budget, record-level job creation, a 3.4 percent unemployment rate and 3.1 percent GDP growth.
In 2018, the strategy implemented by our government under similarly prosperous economic conditions was exactly opposite of 1969. Instead of a tax increase, a tax cut. Instead of a spending reduction, a spending increase. Instead of a budget surplus, a big spike in borrowing and debt. A recent prediction is for a 21 percent increase in our deficit this year vs. last.
Tax cuts and spending increases might make sense to pull us out of a deep recession, but not during times of prosperity accompanied by rising debt. If strong economic performance and full employment existed in both 1969 and 2018, how will we explain to our grandchildren why, in 2018, we chose actions to add debt, squandering an opportunity to reduce it?
We should have implemented some form of revenue increase and spending restraint like the Johnson approach. The corporate rate could have been reduced modestly to bring us closer to other countries, but cutting it by 40 percent was excessive.
A trillion dollars in new debt is an unacceptable tradeoff for a temporary bump in GDP growth.
We shouldn’t be piling more and more debt on future generations while congratulating ourselves over great stats and personal windfalls. Fiscal conservatives, stand up and be counted.
