In a recent column by David von Drehle on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 8 mission, he referred to the iconic photograph titled “Earth Rise” taken by the module commander, William Anders.

Our planet arises above the lunar rim like an electron spinning resonantly — solarly, galactically, cosmically as it silently shears the darkening.

From millions of miles away, Earth appears, as described by the late cosmologist Carl Sagan, “as a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.”

Seemingly, these humbling, global perspectives have had little impact on our collective, unremitting, barbaric behavior toward each other.

