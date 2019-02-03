Kudos to your staff reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes for her poignant “Last Rights” special report on Jan. 20. Her excellent piece addressed some controversial end-of-life decisions that many with long- term terminal illnesses face each day: their right, or lack thereof, to choose the time and place to die, often referred to as physician-assisted suicide.
I have been involved with hospice care for the past six years in an education/family meetings/discussions role. I’ve met hundreds of patients and their families facing end-of-life decisions and issues associated with death. One of the more frequent discussions revolves around death with dignity.
Patients with terminal illnesses inevitably experience a general decline in health such as weight loss, loss of appetite, incontinence, loss of cognitive ability, depression and death agitation.
Ms. Hawes addressed the case of a gentleman from the Georgetown area diagnosed with terminal cancer and given six to nine months to live. His story is similar to many folks I’ve met in my work.
Mr. Bob DeVey’s health declined in the months following his diagnosis, reflected by dramatic weight loss, loss of mobility, pain, incontinence and other issues. One of his primary concerns was dying with dignity, which I’ve heard a few hundred times these past six years.
Physician-assisted suicide has always been a hot-button topic, often polarizing as with the infamous Dr. “Death” Jack Kervorkian from a few years ago. Religious and physician organizations, such as the American Medical Association, are the primary opponents of this practice.
For many patients, dealing with uncontrolled pain, weight loss and becoming bedridden is not the best option for them. Each patient and family I’ve met have their own dynamics and beliefs.
If the patient and family choose to follow the declining process to the final day, then that is their decision. Others, such as the gentleman in your story, do not want to decline slowly in the presence of their spouses or children. Sadly, his wishes could not be granted, as physician-assisted suicide is illegal in South Carolina. Therefore, at the end of his life, his pain was insufferable, he became incontinent and developed a pressure sore on his hip. Not what this man wanted at the end of his life and exactly what he hoped to avoid.
We all are heading toward the end of life, and most of us will die of a long-term illness. This man was robbed of a decision to end his life with dignity on his own terms.
Shortly after his death, the AMA held an interim meeting where death with dignity, or physician-assisted suicide, was debated. In the end, the AMA chose to not take any action and leave its ethical code against assisted suicide in place.
The AMA stated: “Physician-assisted suicide remains fundamentally incompatible with the physician’s role as healer.” What was left out was is that many of us are destined for an illness where there will ultimately be no cure or a chance to heal.
The gentleman in this thought-provoking piece had no choice over how his life ended unless he left South Carolina or took his own life. For some reason that seems very unfair and unethical to rob him of his ability to end his life on his terms.
It is, after all, his life and his family. Why are others allowed to impede his wishes? I’m not necessarily advocating physician-assisted suicide, but I am advocating a person’s right to choose that as an option.
Richard McCuen
Hobcaw Bluff Drive
Mount Pleasant