Kirkpatrick Sales’ theory re drug abuse and suicide does not explain why many rich and famous people choose both. It does not explain how children of the Great Depression (like my mom and dad) overcame poverty to become the “Greatest Generation.”
Human beings have spiritual needs as well as monetary ones. We were created to have a relationship with God. When that relationship is ignored or does not exist, a void is created. No amount of drugs or money can fill that void.
