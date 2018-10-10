As a retired teacher/counselor, I have always believed that giving students the “gift of time” pays dividends. Children mature at different ages, and often starting kindergarten a year later results in more successful academic outcomes.
Too many 17-year-olds do not have the maturity or the family/adult support to realize the value of a high school diploma. Adding another year to the “dropout” age gives students and schools more time to “connect.”
It is up to the adults in the educational system to ensure that a variety of relevant career-related and technology courses are offered.
Moreover, it is imperative that counselors like retired counselor Mark Epstein, savvy in employment opportunities, are in place to provide a much-needed support system.
What a pity to read that international companies in our area are unable to fill positions due to a lack of qualified applicants.
I hope South Carolina lawmakers have the wisdom to support Rep. Wendell Gilliard’s initiative to raise the minimum dropout age to 18.
Marsha Moreland
Island Walk East
Mount Pleasant