The Post and Courier printed another letter supporting the completion of I-526. While the letter conveniently overlooks the obscene cost projections for this short parkway, it insists its completion is not enough because, “we need the extension to connect to I-26 in a modern efficient manner.”
Since I-526 extends to and merges with I-26, I am not sure what additional road work this gentleman thinks is needed, but my eyes begin to blur when I try to guess the cost of what he has in mind.
All of these extension projects overlook the needs of Johns Island residents. More than half the island does not have a safe evacuation route via Main Road, which is periodically closed for flooding, and the I-526 extension would take evacuees in a back-tracking direction.
There is a good reason why this project has foundered on drawing boards for so long. It cannot pass the scrutiny of common sense, financial soundness and practicality. And that does not clear the many environmental hurdles this project would have to overcome.
We should drop the I-526 extension plan and use the money for the many badly needed local projects.
Larry Wiessmann
Seabrook Island Road
Johns Island