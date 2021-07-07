Letter: Drastic climate change solutions needed

Global greenhouse gas emissions have increased relentlessly since the 2015 Paris Climate Conference when 197 countries committed to reduce emissions. Pledges are meaningless without concrete action. A range of measures are being explored to slow global warming.

Some countries have seen modest reductions in emissions with carbon taxes. If the tax is returned to consumers as a rebate, as some in the U.S. propose, many people would probably use that free money to simply buy more emissions-generating products. The marketplace alone cannot solve the problem.

Carbon offsets basically amount to someone buying the right to continue to pollute. For example, a company might pay a farmer to capture methane from manure, or pay someone to plant trees to capture carbon, so the company can then emit an equivalent amount of carbon. There’s no reduction in emissions.

Many countries are trying to achieve net-zero emissions, which means removing from the atmosphere the same amount of greenhouse gases as is emitted. But that would not reduce the excess carbon that humans have already added to the atmosphere. So global warming would continue.

These measures mostly just kick the can down the road. Politicians’ promises of painless solutions are a delusion. The goal must be to achieve near absolute zero human-caused emissions. New technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans are essential, but they cannot be an excuse to continue to emit greenhouse gases. To win the war on climate change, the world must quickly and drastically cut emissions. That will be difficult and life-changing.

RICHARD WILDERMANN

Privateer Creek Road

Seabrook Island

Food trucks blamed

The new restrictions for food trucks downtown are making villains out of the wrong people.

A story in the June 30 Post and Courier said, “Officials say the ordinance is necessary to manage crowds after 1 a.m. on King Street, where authorities and business owners have worried about the environment following a violent brawl ... .”

This basically implied that because food trucks are open, it is causing violence downtown.

Am I the only one who thinks food trucks are getting blamed for something that is not even remotely their fault?

If shootings and stabbings are the issue, why don’t the police just enforce the laws that we already have in place against assault with deadly weapons?

The people who peacefully congregate downtown and purchase food from these trucks after restaurants and bars close likely outnumber the people who create disturbances.

Why penalize people for something they didn’t do?

Why restrict people’s ability to live their lives and make a living how they see fit, just because someone else broke the law?

I stand in solidarity with the food truck operators and owners and hope for a day when a 1:31 a.m. gyro won’t be illegal.

PAUL RUNKO

Coastal Grass Way

Charleston

WestEdge impact

In regard to the WestEdge project, I’m concerned about the Gadsden Green community and how it will be impacted by the proposed development of 31.57 acres.

Here are a few suggestions, as recommended by the Coastal Conservation League:

1. The city should seek broad input on how to remedy decades of under-investment.

2. Action should be taken in Congress to strengthen environmental justice protection to address effected communities.

3. DHEC needs funding to fulfill its mission of protecting the health of the public and the environment.

We need to ensure the people living in the area impacted by the development are considered and consulted before any more development occurs.

This is home to hundreds of people who will be greatly affected.

CAROL DOTTERER

Robert E. Lee Boulevard

Charleston

Flag belongs to all

Since some politicians and extremists have made a point of surrounding themselves with our star-spangled banner while professing their deep sense of patriotism, I have been hesitant to display my flag because I might be seen as agreeing with their ideas.

I have always thought of myself as very patriotic but have been at a loss on how to demonstrate it.

I remember how all of us displayed our flags after 9/11.

Everyone rallied against a common enemy.

Now our rallies seem to divide us.

I wish I had the answers to our differences.

Maybe if we all were just a bit more tolerant, we could begin a discussion toward unification.

In the meantime, my flag will be flying every day. It is my flag too.

JANIS JOHNSTON

Daniel Legare Place

Mount Pleasant