The Dec. 12 Post and Courier had a big headline and a long article about the Crosstown drainage project. The project is reported to be about $43 million over budget, with City Council members learning the original estimate was outdated and the completion date pushed back about four years.
It seems there are only excuses. Plans didn’t pan out, the project was split into five phases and the original estimates were not adjusted to account for inflation or cost increases. The engineering firm in charge “didn’t see there was a need to look at things from a cost standpoint.”
Didn’t see the need?
When the council learned construction costs rose more than $20 million, including about $10.5 million in engineering fees, a councilman asked “why council only found about this just last week.”
And this comment from the engineering firm: “We in fact have pipes going to nowhere.”
On Dec. 3, I and many of my neighbors attended a meeting regarding the widening of the Glenn McConnell Parkway. There were a number of engineers there, standing by tables with old aerial maps and photos of the highway that borders several residential communities, commercial establishments, a marsh and a lake. A lot of people showed up and were asking the engineers a lot of questions. After the meeting, I asked many neighbors what they thought. Most said they were not happy with the lip service and the “I don’t knows.”
The engineering firm associated with both projects is the same.
Christine Ebel
Emerald Forest Parkway
Charleston