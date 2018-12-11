Yesterday I read with concern that once the pumps are up and running to “save” downtown, the rest of us on the Ashley will be swimming.
Pay attention to the extreme tides and flash forward a few years to the completion of the massive Crosstown drainage project that will send stormwater through 12-foot tunnels 140 feet underground, then to a pumping station capable of moving 120,000 gallons a minute into the Ashley River.
I have not seen anything about enlarging the culverts that drain the Church Creek basin below Old St Andrews Episcopal Church.
The thought of all that water going into the river sends shivers down my spine.
We may well be saving Charleston as West Ashley drowns.
Gwen Fish
Tall Sail Drive
Charleston