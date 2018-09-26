Regarding the political and media frenzy swirling around Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, it appears to me that two salient points have been missed throughout this entire process.
First, why is it that when men come forward 30 years after alleged sexual abuse took place (as in the case of the thousands of young male victims of abuse by priests or sports coaches and trainers) their charges are taken seriously and investigations then follow.
But in the case of women, their claims are mostly disregarded and they are often accused of being mistaken (boys will be boys) or they are dismissed as being “mixed up” or having poor memories. Now a potential witness who happens to be a woman is being smeared with the usual sexist innuendo that most women are subjected to in their daily lives.
Secondly, the Republicans keep insisting that the selection process has been unnecessarily impeded and a vote must proceed as quickly as possible. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated on Friday, that he was going to “plow ahead” with the vote.
This is pretty rich coming from Mr. McConnell. For nine months in 2016 he ignored the U.S. Constitution which stipulates that the president “shall” appoint Supreme Court justices with the “advice and consent” of the Senate. For purely political and ideological reasons Mr. McConnell refused to even hold hearings regarding President Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, an eminently qualified jurist. Neil Gorsuch finally filled the vacancy on the court one year after the seat became open.
Now, however, a delay perhaps 2 to 3 weeks to investigate new information, provided by a woman, pertaining to a vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination is considered out of the question. What is so onerous about that?
It doesn’t take any particular level of political acumen to see what’s going on: Women are treated differently than men on these serious matters and those leading the nomination process only seem to want pliable political operatives to be appointed, no matter what the evidence about their fitness may suggest.
