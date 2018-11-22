Reading The Post and Courier’s article, “Charleston area deadly for cyclists and pedestrians, but change is at the mercy of S.C. Department of Transportation,” by Robert Behre and Abigail Darlington, I’m skeptical that the leadership of the DOT is “absolutely concerned” about South Carolina having the highest fatality rate in the nation.
In my experience as well as what I read, the DOT’s first answer is always “No.”
I requested a sidewalk on Stiles Drive, and the DOT said “No.” On another occasion, I asked for a crosswalk at Stiles and Mikell drives, as I was concerned about the safety of neighborhood children crossing Mikell Drive.
The DOT said there was no need. Today, both a sidewalk and crosswalk exist in that location, and children use that route going to school.
When there were safety concerns for students and cars traveling to James Island Elementary School, the town of James Island, the Charleston County School District, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and state representatives asked for a traffic light at South Grimball and Folly roads. The DOT’s initial response was, “there wasn’t enough traffic, except between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., to meet the requirements for a traffic light.” My perception of the DOT’s response was that there was no concern.
From 2005-12 the federal government’s “Safe Routes to School Program” (SRTS) allocated more than $15 million to South Carolina. This funding was specifically to address pedestrian/cycling access to schools.
SRTS is administered by DOT, and no matching funds are necessary. To this day, six years later, there is $1,901,883 (12 percent) still not spent or contracted. And yet, many schools in South Carolina have little to no safe, permanent infrastructure for children (families) to walk and bike to school. If the DOT is concerned about pedestrian fatalities, surely they could assist some schools in need of sidewalks/bike paths with these funds.
In 2005, Stiles Point Elementary School was awarded a $200,000 SRTS grant for sidewalks. Just as Stiles Point received the news, the DOT told the Charleston County School District that it was not qualified to administer these funds (despite their experience in building multimillion-dollar schools).
The DOT oversaw the grant as project manager, and it took the DOT five years to build 850 yards of sidewalk. That is five years that those students risked their lives going to and from school. If the DOT was absolutely concerned, this project would have been completed in weeks.
In the infinite wisdom of Congress, SRTS was incorporated into the “Transportation Alternatives Program,” or TAP, in 2013.
This is federal funding to be used for pedestrian/cycling access. But half of those funds can be spent on other projects (i.e., roads and bridges) that the DOT sees necessary.
South Carolina’s share from 2013-18 is over $87 million. To date, the DOT has spent $44,191,563 of those funds on “other road projects.” How much was dedicated to safe, permanent pedestrian access is unknown.
DOT representatives talking about building “complete streets” is laughable.
Complete streets is a transportation policy and design approach that requires streets to be planned, designed, operated and maintained to enable safe, convenient and comfortable travel and access for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation (including foot and bike). The DOT interprets that to simply moving cars as quickly and efficiently as possible.
The fact that 1,112 pedestrians died and 146 people died riding bikes in South Carolina is evidence the DOT has not been “absolutely” concerned about this issue for some time.
And with more than a third of bike crashes and more than 20 percent of pedestrian crashes occurring in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties, representing the highest tallies in the state, our elected officials need to make it clear to the DOT that “No” is not an acceptable answer when it comes to accommodating pedestrians and cyclists.
Byron White
Mooring Drive
Charleston