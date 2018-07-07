The support for Crab Bank restoration by the editorial staff of The Post and Courier on July 2 is to be commended, but the devil is in the details. Dredging Shem Creek has been increasingly problematic. In 2014, $300,000 was spent and there is already a recurring need, well short of a 10-year cycle. Jimmy Bagwell of Save Shem Creek and the town of Mount Pleasant have every right to be concerned about the channel silting in as an unintended consequence of renourishing Crab Bank.
Would a more southerly location not only be less likely to silt in Shem Creek but be less subject to tidal flow from Shem Creek and Sullivan’s Island, Cove Creek and the Intracoastal Waterway? Would Crab Bank be more protected from shipping channel wakes? What will be the other effects of harbor deepening? What changes are taking place as the southwest tip of Sullivan’s Island gains and loses sand to the area in question?
When asked if there could be other considerations, knowledgeable sources said no: The study is complete and all that is left is to put $2 million of public donations into the kitty to get the Army Corps to do the job. Those willing to donate to this worthy and ecologically important project need to be reassured that Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island waterways won’t become a Santee Delta clone. Fortunately, Mount Pleasant is supporting just such a study for that reassurance.
