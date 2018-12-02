Arghh. Shiver me timbers.
Why is The Post and Courier’s series on pirates pushing the idea that it is “important to keep digging” for facts beneath the fanciful lore?
Important to whom?
Since reading “Treasure Island” as a boy, I have loved the stories of these marauding swashbucklers who roamed the high seas.
The images that flicker through my mind include the Jolly Roger, walking the plank, the hook, the peg leg, the black eye patch, buried treasure, the blunderbuss and cutlass, pieces of eight, Blackbeard’s terrifying, smoking visage and “Yo-ho-ho, and a bottle of rum!”
Many senior citizens are weary of all the digging for truth that goes on in modern times. Please allow us to retain our childhood fantasies and spare us the truth about pirate life.
The next thing you know the paper will be trying to convince readers that UFOs don’t exist.
Bah, humbug.
