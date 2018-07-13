Here we are in the heat of the summer. Already two babies have died in hot cars. Let’s put a stop to “I forgot.”
Here are some suggestions.
For a man: In the back seat a baby is sound asleep and buckled up. All is good until you forget. But no more.
Take a good-size picture of your little one and tape it to the dashboard next to a note that says “Don’t forget me.” Put your wallet and cigarettes on the floor behind you.
For women: The same applies. She should put her handbag on the floor behind her.
Perhaps some stores could come up with a “Don’t Forget Me” package that includes the supplies.
Wanda West
Crestview Drive
Summerville