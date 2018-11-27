As an educator for the past 43 years I read with interest the excellent series on the state’s “Minimally Adequate” standard for education.
As a former employee of our state’s Department of Education, I asked a deputy superintendent of education to address the language in the state’s charter pertaining to every child being entitled to a minimally adequate education. It was met with a cursory dismissal and I moved on.
As I read the series I reflected on my thoughts regarding the appellation — “minimally adequate.” It occurred to me that if an entire state’s educational system can be so designated that it should stand to reason that other vital areas in the state should also be so entitled.
Since we accept minimally adequate for learning, so too should we be comfortable with a minimally adequate doctor, a minimally adequate airline pilot, a minimally adequate lawyer, and a minimally adequate hairdresser/barber, restaurant chef/cook or any individual who provides services in the trades.
A minimally adequate plumber or electrician comes to mind. On a personal level, would we be comfortable with a minimally adequate husband or wife?
If any of these situations is unacceptable, where is your outrage at saddling our current and subsequent generations of students with the dubious distinction of being minimally adequate?
Talk about it, write about it, but don’t accept it.
Steve Driscoll
Folly Road
Folly Beach