The recent surge by Democrats to “Abolish ICE” will surely cost them in the midterm elections this November. What puzzles me is, in all their rants about separating children from parents, they totally miss the point. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has nothing to do with border control. That is left to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
ICE is made up of brave officers who enforce immigration laws within the country, not at the border. They are the ones who track down murderous MS-13 gang members and others already in our country.
With the Russia collusion hoax coming to an end, it seems the Dems are running out of ways to attack President Trump. They offer nothing in the way of what good they’ll do if elected or reelected. They are just villainizing Republicans by inventing causes. One would think that at the level of Congress they could at least get their facts straight.
Abolishing ICE will do absolutely nothing to rectify the perceived wrongs happening at the border.
Jack O’Sullivan
Old Brickyard Road
Mount Pleasant