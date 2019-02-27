There are a lot of people who can’t understand the need for a monopoly to use mass media to burnish its public image.
It’s really easy to understand when you look at how Dominion Energy promised to be the savior of SCE&G and its ratepayers.
The infamous $1,000 check, the paybacks for 20 years of nuclear charges they were to receive, the Public Service Commission that bowed to demands from the company and Legislature. They should be giving all the advertising money to the people who were promised relief but only got the nuclear shaft.
Meredith E. Going
Delhi Road
North Charleston