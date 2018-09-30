A Sept. 26 letter to the editor was excellent in that the writer put pen to paper for an economic analysis of Dominion Energy’s proposed acquisition of SCANA. But he had to make an assumption that the public in general is missing: the definition of average.
Dominion, to my knowledge, has not stated how they calculate the average utility customer rebate. The mean, median or modal average could yield very different dollar amounts. Is the average determined by usage, therefore penalizing energy-efficient homes and rewarding energy guzzlers?
Dominion’s website energyfuture.com clearly states “average residential customer,” thus removing the complexities of calculating the average utility customer’s rebate by removing rebates to commercial customers. Good thing, otherwise residential customers would get a much smaller piece of the pie. Is this a guaranteed separation of user classification?
Dominion Energy could remove a possible PR fiasco by simply promising a $1,000 rebate for each customer, residential or commercial, regardless of usage. The dollar sum would remain the same, and everyone who pays for metered usage gets exactly what they expect.
Richard Eager
Toogoodoo Road
Meggett