I welcome a good fight but in this case I don’t know who to fight against. My blood boils everyday when I open The Post and Courier and see a full-page ad from Dominion Energy. Then as I am watching TV, I see another TV ad for Dominion Energy. Who is paying for this hype when we were promised consumer rebates if Dominion replaced SCE&G/SCANA? Now we are paying for useless hype when we have no choice in our energy provider.
This is not cable service, cell phone service or a new car purchase. I, for one, would definitely shop elsewhere if I had a choice. What is our public service commission (PSC), if I have the responsible people right, doing to protect my interest? I’ve seen nothing but broken promises, unwarranted price hikes and bonuses for those in charge.
I would support anyone who would protect the citizens of South Carolina and work to correct this ridiculous situation. I’m not sure how we start a rebellion against those in charge, but I am going to encourage everyone to find out who the crooks are and exactly where all my money is going. I would never authorize the money for all this unnecessary public relations.
James S. Yarborough
Waring Street
Summerville