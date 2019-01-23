Since Dominion Energy is the only game in town, would someone please explain why full-page ads in newspapers and advertising on every other TV show makes any financial sense?
Maybe if they cut the advertising we, the ratepayers might get 5 cents of that $1,000 promised in the run up to convincing our lawmakers what a wonderful company Dominion is.
Their only competition would be burning wood and we know that there is not enough trees to heat everyone. Also it might help to know if anyone connected to this deal has any stock in Dominion.
John Matthews
Legends Club Drive
