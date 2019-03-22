Just as we can’t believe all we see and hear from news outlets, we must also be aware of dubious messaging conveyed by Dominion Energy commercials. They inform us that we are now paying rates closer to the national average, when in fact our average bills are 23.36 percent higher.
We pay an average of $132 per month, when the national average is a payment of $107 per month.
I especially love the commercial that explains why they thought it best not to send each ratepayer household a $1,000 check (as previously offered) to compensate for years of paying higher rates to fund the failed nuclear power project.
Dominion thought it was best for its customers to enjoy the lower electrical rates we are now paying. I would prefer Dominion Energy quit wasting our money on these commercials, but instead charge a rate that is at the national average.
Carole Zaloumis
Royal Assembly Drive
Charleston