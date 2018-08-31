Gov. Henry McMaster has the temerity to call me, a citizen of South Carolina, a “dog” in an article published Aug. 28. Well, to me, Mr. McMaster is undesirable to remain as governor of this state or to hold any position of public office where he is supposed to represent the people.
He sounds like his puppet master, President Donald Trump. Remember, Mr. McMaster, dogs not only can be mad, they can get angry and they can bite. I hope that you and your Trump cult party take a huge beating in the upcoming election.
Tom Kulick
Marsh Edge Lane
Johns Island