For years I have read and heard of many problems but have seen no action by the city or county. It appears we have a scarcity of doers and an abundance of talkers.
Flooding, inadequate infrastructure, school problems, traffic problems, affordable housing (whatever that means), gentrification, mass transit and an inadequate railroad station are just some of the problems.
Looking over the years, you find these problems “talked” about. We remember hearing years ago about The Battery being raised, but nothing since.
Are there plans to solve street flooding? Creek waters overflowing into drainage lines that flood property, which has cost me about $20,000 over the past four years?
Where are the “doers” such as North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and former state senator and U.S. Rep. Arthur Ravenel Jr.?
I sometimes didn’t agree with some of their actions, but they were and are doers.
Mayor John Tecklenburg may yet prove to be a doer.
Democracy is No. 1 in the world and No. 2 is far, far behind.
Donald H. Lindsey Jr.
Two Oaks Drive
Charleston